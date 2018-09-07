Clear

Bob Jones' Jaydon Hill Commits To SEC School

Jaydon Hill honors Granddad in commitment video

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jaydon Hill commits to the University of Florida. In a touching video, he dedicates his decision to his late Granddad, Donald Hill Sr. 

