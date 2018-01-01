Clear
Boaz woman charged with drugging 5-year-old

Authorities said Margaret Elchin gave the boy a pill and dropped him off at school.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 10:31 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Boaz woman is charged with aggravated child abuse after Etowah County authorities said she gave a 5-year-old boy a pill that caused him to lapse in and out of consciousness and have slurred speech.

Margaret Ann Elchin, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon and posted a $50,000 bond later that day, according to jail records.

Elchin is accused of giving the boy a pill and dropping him off at school. School faculty noticed something was wrong with the boy and called medical personnel, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.

As a condition of her bond, Elchin is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with the child, authorities said.

