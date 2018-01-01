Boaz police shoot person during drug raid

Boaz police officers shot a person Tuesday morning while county drug task force agents were serving a search warrant, authorities said.

Scroll for more content...

Around 9 a.m., Etowah County Drug Task Force agents and Boaz police officers were trying to serve a search warrant on Pleasant Hill Cut Off when someone inside the home firedshots, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. Two Boaz Police Department officers returned fire while other officers took cover, authorities said.

The suspect was hit twice and was taken by helicopter to a Birmingham hospital, authorities said.

The Oxford Police Department is handling the investigation into the shooting, according to the sheriff's Office.