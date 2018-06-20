Boaz police searching for theft suspect

Boaz police said a man wanted for recent thefts ran from officers Tuesday and may have been armed at the time.

Scroll for more content...

Hunter Moore ran into a wooded area Tuesday when Boaz and Albertville police went to serve him with a warrant for theft. Police had been searching for Moore since Friday, when they said they wanted to question him about recent thefts in the Boaz area.

Police said they believe Moore had a gun at the time he ran from them.

He was last seen in the Lazy Creek subdivision in Albertville.

Anyone with information about Moore's location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.