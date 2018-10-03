Blossomwood parent writes district judge with ideas to make students safer

"I put together a letter, and I asked parents to sign it. Just to make sure the court was aware of what had happened and asked if now would be a good time to revisit that order," said Blossomwood Elementary parent, Michelle Levin.

Local eyes turned to Blossomwood Elementary School after a 2nd grade student brought a gun to school. That student's step-father is now facing federal charges from the incident and Huntsville City Schools has increased safety precautions, but some parents say that's not enough.

Michelle Levin says she sent a letter to an Alabama district judge with what she believes will make school safer for students here in Huntsville City Schools. The letter asks the court to add some requirements for that would, she believes, encourage parents to be more "accountable" and "reinforce positive school climate at home." She also says parents should read the code of conduct, volunteer at the school and attend an informal session.

"That way that can keep the students safe, and also help accomplish the goals of the consent order and also build a sense of community," said Levin.

We reached out to the Huntsville City School District for a statement on the letter:

"Consistent with the superintendent’s recent communications at board meetings and in her letter to parents, HCS welcomes stakeholder feedback on the issue of school safety. In fact, tonight, HCS is holding it’s third school safety forum, and welcomes all parents and stakeholders to attend. The forum will start at 5:30 and take place at Jemison High School. In addition to the school safety forums, comments may be submitted to the DAC on their website and in the DAC's drop boxes at school. Parents can also send feedback directly to HCS. Parents are welcome to write the court or the department of justice as they see fit. HCS is committed to desegregation and school safety, and does not see these two goals as being in conflict. HCS and its legal team have been and will continue to work with the court and department of justice to see that both goals are met. As we work toward these goals, please continue to provide your feedback as it is important to us. "

The next safety forum will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jemison High School. According to Huntsville City School's website, the consent order is designed to provide benefits to the district's students, such as magnet programs and majority-to-minority transfers.

WAAY31 spoke with a local attorney earlier this week. He said the order is an agreement between the school district and the district court with the goal being to reach, "unitary status." That means the district would, "eliminate the effects of past segregation." He said most districts take 10 years to get to that point, but Huntsville is aiming for 5.