Blood supplies critically low because of winter weather

The harsh winter weather has caused shortages in blood for north Alabama agencies.

Both LifeSouth and the American Red Cross said they are experiencing significant shortages in their blood supplies because of harsh winter weather conditions.

Anyone wishing to donate can get in touch with LifeSouth by going to their website or calling 888-795-2707.

American Red Cross donors can schedule a donation appointment by using the free Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Red Cross blood drives were scheduled for Monday at the Walmart on Hough Road in Florence from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and in Huntsville at the Madison County Blood Donation Center on Washington Street from 12:45-7:45 p.m.