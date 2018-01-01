wx_icon Huntsville 45°

wx_icon Florence 45°

wx_icon Fayetteville 43°

wx_icon Decatur 44°

wx_icon Scottsboro 43°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Blood supplies critically low because of winter weather

Local agencies are asking people to donate, because supplies are running low.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 9:44 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 9:44 AM

The harsh winter weather has caused shortages in blood for north Alabama agencies.

Scroll for more content...

Both LifeSouth and the American Red Cross said they are experiencing significant shortages in their blood supplies because of harsh winter weather conditions.

Anyone wishing to donate can get in touch with LifeSouth by going to their website or calling 888-795-2707.

American Red Cross donors can schedule a donation appointment by using the free Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Red Cross blood drives were scheduled for Monday at the Walmart on Hough Road in Florence from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and in Huntsville at the Madison County Blood Donation Center on Washington Street from 12:45-7:45 p.m.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events