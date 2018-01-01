How you can help two Tennessee Valley children with a rare blood disorder

A Tennessee Valley family is asking for the support of the community in hopes of providing their children the blood they desperately need.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is hosting a blood drive for two of the Taylor children, Meili Grace and Rowan. Both have received more than 80 blood transfusions in their short lives. Meili Grace is only five years old and Rowan is three.

January 6 is "New Blood Day" in the Taylor household, because they get to receive donors' blood. Both children have a genetic blood disorder called Beta Thalassemia Major, making their bodies not produce hemoglobin or red blood cells. The two must have a transfusion every 3-4 weeks for the rest of their lives unless there is a cure found.

If you are interested in donating, you can join others at the Madison Donor Center located at 8190 Madison Boulevard in Madison from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Donors must be 17 or older (16 with written parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and show a valid photo identification.