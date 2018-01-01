wx_icon Huntsville 19°

Black ice threat expected to remain in north Alabama through Thursday

Transportation officials are warning Alabama drivers of hazardous roadways as snow stops falling.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 4:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

The Alabama Department of Transportation says below-freezing temperatures will keep many roadways icy until temperatures get above 32 degrees.

All ALDOT-maintained roads are currently all open in the state's north region, which includes the WAAY 31 viewing area. They do warn that icy conditions may develop on these roads and secondary roads, even if they were pre-treated.

Officials are asking drivers to travel below posted speed limits if roads appear icy, and they are asking drivers to avoid getting on roads unless necessary.

You can check current road conditions right now on the WAAY 31 Traffic Tracker.

