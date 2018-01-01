Bitter Cold Holds Its Grip On the Valley

Snow is long gone, but dangerous cold is gripping the Tennessee Valley. The low temperature at Huntsville International Airport was 7 degrees this morning. Wind chills dropped below zero. We will still be bitterly and dangerously cold tonight, but we will not be quite as cold as this morning.

Remember, dressing in several warm layers of clothing is more effective at keeping you warm than just a heavy coat. Outdoor pets need a way to stay warm if they cannot come inside. They also need plenty of food and water. Don't forget to drop your faucets to help lower the risk of your pipes freezing. Ice on roads will become less likely and less widespread, but some icy spots are still possible tonight and tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening. Wind chills will drop from teens to single digits again this evening. Wind chill becomes less of an issue overnight as the wind eases. That doesn't mean the cold will lose its grip, however. The temperatures will drop to 10-15 degrees with high-end single digits in a few colder spots.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be near 39 degrees, so more of the snow and ice will melt. Warming will continue on Friday, and it will grow bigger over the weekend. Lows will still be below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings. Highs will climb through the 40s and 50s. Sunday can even touch 60 degrees.