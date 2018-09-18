Clear
Birmingham coach, teacher arrest for having sex with a student

His arrests once again ignites an argument concerning a law involving teachers having sex with students even if the student is legally of age in Alabama.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 7:42 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A teacher and soccer coach for the Birmingham City Schools was arrested and bonded out on a charge of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student.  ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reported Daniel Carlisle worked as Carver High School. A sergeant with Irondale Police said Carlisle engaged in the sex act with a 17-year-old student at his home earlier this year.

A statement released by the school district read:

"Birmingham City schools considers student safety and security its highest priority and the district is fully committed to taking the necessary steps to protect students and staff. We have been made aware of and are deeply disturbed by the allegations. While we are prohibited from discussing personnel-related matters, we are able to confirm the individual in question is no longer employed by the system. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in this matter."

While the age of consent in Alabama is 16, it is against the law for a teacher to engage in a sex act with a student even if the student is of age. The law has been the focus of much debate after a number of arrests under similar circumstances.

