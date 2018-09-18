FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - A former elementary school teacher in Alabama has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student.
News outlets reported 40-year-old Kenya Deon Collins has been charged with one count of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Collins was a second-grade teacher at C.J. Daniel Elementary School in Fairfield.
Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer said he could not disclose details about the crime because of the child's age but said it involved improper touching.
Police began investigating in May,
Dyer said the alleged abuse of the female student happened at the school but during after-school hours. He did not say whether the student was in Collins' classroom.
It was not known if Collins has an attorney yet.
Records show his teaching license expired in June.
Related Content
- Former Birmingham area teacher charged with sex abuse
- Birmingham coach, teacher arrest for having sex with a student
- Birmingham area in line for Amazon project
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
- Alabama teacher faces sex charge involving student
- Husband, Wife arrested on sex abuse charges
- Two men charged with child sex abuse
- Woman shot in Birmingham home
- Teen charged with manslaughter in Birmingham school shooting
- Former Huntsville teacher to face abuse charges in Bermuda