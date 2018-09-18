Former Birmingham area teacher charged with sex abuse

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - A former elementary school teacher in Alabama has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student.

News outlets reported 40-year-old Kenya Deon Collins has been charged with one count of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Collins was a second-grade teacher at C.J. Daniel Elementary School in Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer said he could not disclose details about the crime because of the child's age but said it involved improper touching.

Police began investigating in May,

Dyer said the alleged abuse of the female student happened at the school but during after-school hours. He did not say whether the student was in Collins' classroom.

It was not known if Collins has an attorney yet.

Records show his teaching license expired in June.