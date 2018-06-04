Birmingham announced as latest member of spring Alliance

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) - Birmingham will be the seventh city with a team in the new Alliance of American Football.
The spring league, which will begin play the weekend after the Super Bowl in February, announced the addition of the Alabama city on Monday.
Already in the Alliance are San Diego, Atlanta, Orlando, Memphis, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.
Alliance coaches are Steve Spurrier in Orlando, Mike Singletary in Memphis, Brad Childress in Atlanta, Dennis Erickson in Salt Lake City, Rick Neuheisel in Phoenix, and Mike Martz in San Diego. The Birmingham coach will be announced later this week.
Birmingham previously has had teams in the World Football League, World League of American Football, United States Football League, and the XFL.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Content
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
- UPDATE: Missing girl near Birmingham found safe
- Birmingham reaches its 100th homicide of 2017
- Kemper buys Birmingham-based Infinity insurance
- Bystander fatally shot in crossfire in Birmingham
- Three teens killed in wreck near Birmingham
- Thousands marched in Birmingham for the 55th Anniversary of Birmingham children's marches of 1963
- East Limestone band trailer with equipment stolen in Birmingham
- WATCH: Roy Moore speaks at news conference in Birmingham