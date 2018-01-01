Birmingham City Council commits funds toward new stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Birmingham City Council has committed $90 million over the next 30 years to help pay for a new downtown stadium.

Scroll for more content...

AL.com reports the council voted 6-3 Tuesday to pay $3 million a year toward the expansion of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, including renovation of Legacy Arena and a $174 million stadium.

The stadium would seat up to 55,000 and be home to UAB football games. Under the agreement with BJCC, UAB agrees to lease the stadium for 20 years.

The Blazers have been playing home games at aging Legion Field.

The state Legislature last week passed a bill that would raise car rental taxes to help fund the new stadium.

In a post on his Twitter account, UAB coach Bill Clark called it a "Huge Day for Birmingham!!!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.