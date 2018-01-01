wx_icon Huntsville 73°

Bush Academy is on lock-down
A Birimingham school is on lock-out

MGN

One school is on lock-down and Birmingham Southern College is asking those on campus to shelter in place due to police presence in the area.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A mall manager and an innocent driver were shot Thursday afternoon, Birmingham and Fairfield police confirm. One suspect is still at large. 

Birmingham police say, Bush Academy is on lock-out after the driver was shot inside a car at the Interstate 59 northbound Arkadelphia exit. 

Birmingham Southern College was asking those on campus to shelter in place due to police presence in the area. 

However, at 5:07 p.m. Birmingham Southern College gives the all clear to residents and employees. 


This shooting is believed to be related to the fatal shooting of the Western Hills Mall manager, Fairfield police say. 

Weapons were found inside the suspects' car.

