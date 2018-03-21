Billy Hunter experiences damage from Monday's storm

Many people are still picking up the pieces after tornadoes swept across the Tennessee Valley, damaging homes, parks and business in the process.

Billy Hunter Ball Park in Hazel Green is just one of the many places facing damage right before the park's opening day.

"We just have to pull it together, work as a group and get everything that we can done," said Vice President of Hazel Green Athletic Association Jeff Norman.

Jeff and other members of the park were devastated when they heard it was hit by the storm.

"We didn't have time to think anything, we just had to come up here and start the process to get it done," Norman said.

Last march -- the park received extensive storm damage and the community raised thousands of dollars to fix the damage to the fence and other areas of the park only for the same fence to come down on Monday.

Even though the damage isn't nearly as bad, they're looking at raising money all over again..

"We'll have to do donations, we'll have to set up some kind of little raffles or something to try and help pay for the fence. The county does help us sometimes and we're thankful for that but more or less we're funded by ourselves," Norman said.

And they're confident the community will come together to support them, just as they did before..

"We got a great group of people here and an awesome community so it'll all work its way through," Norman said.

The park's opening day is at the end of next week.