Bill to help vets, state fight drug abuse on its way to Governor's desk

A bill that would help monitor prescription drugs that are prescribed to veterans is on its way to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 200 would establish a prescription drug monitoring strategy that allows doctors and pharmacists to see all of the prescribed medications a patient is taking. Especially Alabama veterans struggling with pain meds or opioid abuse.

The new piece of legislation will also allow those caring for our veterans to share information that could more readily identify potential drug abuse. State lawmakers believe the current statutes make it difficult for the Department of Veterans Affairs to share with outside agencies, which ultimately making it nearly impossible to track.

Governor Kay Ivey has 6 days to sign the bill once it reaches her desk. After that the bill can still become a law with or without the governor’s signature.