Bill Cosby has a sentence hearing today

Matt Slocum/AP

Judge to decide if Cosby goes to prison for '04 sex assault.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 5:36 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby is facing the start of a sentencing hearing at which a judge will decide how to punish the 81-year-old trailblazing comedian who preyed on at least one young woman and perhaps many more.

Cosby was the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era and could be the first to go to prison after being convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University athletics employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

At the end of the two-day hearing starting Monday, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill could sentence Cosby to as many as 30 years in prison or send him home on probation.

The state guidelines for someone like Cosby, with no prior convictions, call for about one to four years behind bars.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

