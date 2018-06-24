Bikers host car wash to raise money for injured motorcyclist

Bikers all across Huntsville are showing their love and support for a motorcyclist who survived a high speed head on collision. Marcus Harris was driving on I-565 East bound a few weeks back when a driver who police believe was under the influence, was driving towards incoming traffic on the west bound lane.

Several bikers gathered together to help wash cars and other motorcycles. The money raised from the car wash will go towards medical bills and personal expenses for Harris. Harris' goal is to now increase awareness of motorcycle safety. He said he had his gear on the night of the wreck, which played a huge part in saving his life.

"A lot of people say that expression, the sun is out so guns are out. I guess because it's hot. At the end of the day, you dress for the slide and not the ride. You never know when something is going to happen. I never thought I was going to get hit by a drunk driver on 565 going the wrong way," said Marcus Harris.

Leader of Huntsville's guardian angels John Kelly said he and some other bikers happened to drive by the wreck scene the night it happened.

"My heart dropped. I was speechless and didn't know what else to say. I panicked because I didn't know if he were alive or dead," John Kelly said.

Kelly said some drivers in vehicles don't pay attention to the motorcycles around them.

"They don't stop or pay attention and realize we are right there next to them. We can be right beside them or half a car behind them. Majority of the time, they don't use their mirrors," Kelly said.

According to the Alabama State Troopers, they've reported 87 motorcycle crashes with injuries in 2017. 12 motorcyclist have lost their lives. Kelly is also aware that some motorcyclists can choose the thrill over their safety on the road.

"Sometimes we're trying to have a little fun and some of them get carried away and they don't realize it because they get that adrenaline pumping," Kelly said.

As for Marcus Harris, he's recovering pretty fast, so he can continue to support his family. However, there's no time table for when he'll be able to hit the roads again.

"It's not the bike's fault. It really isn't. You can't let it scare you. This isn't a hobby to look cute. It's a lifestyle," Harris said.

Marcus Harris told WAAY 31 his arm and knees have the most damage, he has nerve damage and he has road rash on his arm and hand and plus, he lost his pinky finger.

The Huntsville guardian angels also help drivers on the side of the road who need assistance. They're working to build the relationship between the community and bikers.