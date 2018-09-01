Big stars shine on 'Muscle Shoals: Small Town, Big Sound'

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) - A new album will throw a spotlight on the famed "Muscle Shoals sound" that made a north Alabama town one of the nation's premier recording venues.

Performers including Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and country singers Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Vince Gill and Willie Nelson have tracks on the upcoming "Muscle Shoals: Small Town, Big Sound."

A statement says the album is being released Sept. 28 by BMG, The Muscle Shoals Music Group and Dreamlined Entertainment.

Muscle Shoals became a recording hotbed after producer Rick Hall began FAME Recording Studios in 1959. Some of biggest stars in music, including Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynrd, recorded in the town.

Many artists featured on the new album recorded tracks at FAME Studios that recreate hits first recorded in Muscle Shoals.