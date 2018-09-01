Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Big stars shine on 'Muscle Shoals: Small Town, Big Sound'

The new album features a long list of music's biggest stars.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) - A new album will throw a spotlight on the famed "Muscle Shoals sound" that made a north Alabama town one of the nation's premier recording venues.

Performers including Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and country singers Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Vince Gill and Willie Nelson have tracks on the upcoming "Muscle Shoals: Small Town, Big Sound."

A statement says the album is being released Sept. 28 by BMG, The Muscle Shoals Music Group and Dreamlined Entertainment.

Muscle Shoals became a recording hotbed after producer Rick Hall began FAME Recording Studios in 1959. Some of biggest stars in music, including Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynrd, recorded in the town.

Many artists featured on the new album recorded tracks at FAME Studios that recreate hits first recorded in Muscle Shoals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events