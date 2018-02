(AP) An Alabama town is taking pride in its new Big Bass monument.

The state tourism agency awarded a grant to commission the statue in Eufaula.

The hook? Celebrating Eufaula’s claim that it’s the “Big Bass Capital of the World.” At 12 feet tall, the fish is a big catch.

Bass fishing draws thousands of people to Lake Eufaula each year.

The Big Bass joins other notable unusual monuments in Alabama, including a coon dog in Cherokee and the boll weevil in Enterprise.