The bicyclist involved in a traffic accident along Wilson Dam Highway has died.
State troopers say 70-year-old Bramlett Osteen III was riding his bike when he was hit by a Muscle Shoals Police Officer. He was air lifted to Huntsville Hospital where he died.
Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the wreck.
Related Content
- Bicyclist Dies After Officer Involved Crash
- HPD officer involved in wreck
- Cyclist hospitalized after officer involved traffic accident
- Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Owens Cross Roads
- Sheriff's office K-9 unit dies during training
- Leighton woman dies in early Sunday crash
- Huntsville police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
- Dead woman found in car after Tennessee officer-involved shooting
- Huntsville Police officer involved in early morning accident
- Huntsville police officer involved in wreck on Monte Sano
Scroll for more content...