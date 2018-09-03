Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State troopers say the cyclist died after he was hit by a police officer. Full Story

Bicyclist Dies After Officer Involved Crash

State troopers say the cyclist died after he was hit by a police officer.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 5:26 PM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 5:40 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The bicyclist involved in a traffic accident along Wilson Dam Highway has died.

State troopers say 70-year-old Bramlett Osteen III was riding his bike when he was hit by a Muscle Shoals Police Officer. He was air lifted to Huntsville Hospital where he died.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the wreck.

