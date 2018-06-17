Bernie Sanders declining to help son in race fits pattern

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Bernie Sanders' son is one of the 11 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Congress from New Hampshire, but Levi Sanders is not getting the support of his famous father.

People who have known the Vermont senator have been traditionally stingy with his endorsements - family or not.

Sen. Sanders has said he doesn't like "dynastic politics," and although he's proud of the work Levi Sanders has done, "he's on his own."

Levi Sanders has gone quiet on the issue.

Last winter, Bernie Sanders declined to get involved when his step-daughter ran unsuccessfully for Burlington, Vermont, mayor.

One analyst said Sanders' non-endorsement is "a testament to Bernie's uniqueness."

Vermont's Progressive Party leader said Sanders has always wanted people to step up on their own.

This story has been corrected to show there are 11, not 10, candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

6/16/2018 10:43:11 AM (GMT -5:00)