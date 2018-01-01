Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Benjamin Young sentenced to death

Young was one of five people arrested in connection with Kijana Freeman's shooting death.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2018 11:49 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Colbert County judge sentenced Benjamin Young death by lethal injection for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man over an Xbox.

Scroll for more content...

A jury found Young guilty of capital murder in February and recommended the death penalty.

Young was one of five people arrested for the shooting death of Kijana Freeman in 2016. He did not say anything to Freeman's family before being sentenced.

Police said Young and the others lured Freeman and a 17-year-old to the parking lot of a Tuscumbia apartment complex and then shot them in their vehicle. 

According to police, they believed Freeman had stolen an Xbox from one of them.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events