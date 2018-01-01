Benjamin Young sentenced to death

A Colbert County judge sentenced Benjamin Young death by lethal injection for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man over an Xbox.

A jury found Young guilty of capital murder in February and recommended the death penalty.

Young was one of five people arrested for the shooting death of Kijana Freeman in 2016. He did not say anything to Freeman's family before being sentenced.

Police said Young and the others lured Freeman and a 17-year-old to the parking lot of a Tuscumbia apartment complex and then shot them in their vehicle.

According to police, they believed Freeman had stolen an Xbox from one of them.