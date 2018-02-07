Benjamin Young found guilty of capital murder in Xbox killing

A Colbert County jury found Benjamin Young guilty in the 2016 killing of a man over an Xbox.

Young was found guilty of capital murder, first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Young is one of five people that have been arrested for the killing of Kijana Freeman, 19, in an apartment complex parking lot in Tuscumbia in 2016.

Police said the men lured Freeman and a 17-year-old to the parking lot and then shot them in their vehicle, because they believed Freeman had stolen an Xbox from one of them.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin Thursday. Jurors will decide whether to recommend life without parole or the death penalty.