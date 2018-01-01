Below Freezing The Rest Of This Week

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight through 9 AM for Madison, Jackson, DeKalb, and Marshall counties in Alabama and for Lincoln County in Tennessee. This includes Huntsville, Madison, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Guntersville, and Fayetteville. A Wind Chill Advisory is issued for the Tennessee Valley when wind chills are expected to be between -10 degrees and zero degrees.

Temperatures broke freezing for the first time since Saturday today. This evening, we will drop back off as a cold wind picks up from the north/northwest. We will tumble from 30s to 20s by 6 PM and continue cooling through the 20s this evening. Wind chills will start easing back to the teens this evening. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the teens. Wind chills will drop to single digits with some sub-zero wind chills east of I-65 from Huntsville and Fayetteville to Sand Mountain. Tomorrow afternoon will warm only into the upper 20s and lower 30s, and we will stay in that below-freezing territory until Saturday afternoon.

More warming will mean temperatures in the 40s on Sunday and Monday. That warming comes with rain Sunday night and Monday. We look warm enough for rain, but colder spots could see some snow mix with the rain early Monday morning. That will likely be slushy snow that melts rather than accumulates.