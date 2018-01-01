Before China's Tiangong-1, Skylab crashed to Earth in 1979

The Chinese Tiangong-1 space lab that plummeted into the South Pacific tonight, might have some of you may remembering a spacecraft with strong Huntsville connections that came crashing back to Earth in 1979.

Wernher Von Braun was a strong proponent of Skylab.

In 1973, a Saturn V rocket launched the space station into orbit where it remained for six years.

That orbit decayed, though, causing Skylab to reenter the atmosphere.

NASA had planned to use a shuttle to help save Skylab. But, the shuttle program was moving too slowly.

Skylab began falling apart about ten miles above Earth. And in July 1979 Debris from Skylab scattered across the Indian Ocean and western Austrailia.