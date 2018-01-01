Clear

Before China's Tiangong-1, Skylab crashed to Earth in 1979

Skylab had strong Huntsville connections

Posted: Apr. 1, 2018 8:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2018 8:56 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

The Chinese Tiangong-1 space lab that plummeted into the South Pacific tonight, might have some of you may remembering a spacecraft with strong Huntsville connections that came crashing back to Earth in 1979.

Scroll for more content...

Wernher Von Braun was a strong proponent of Skylab.
In 1973, a Saturn V rocket launched the space station into orbit where it remained for six years.

That orbit decayed, though, causing Skylab to reenter the atmosphere.

NASA had planned to use a shuttle to help save Skylab. But, the shuttle program was moving too slowly.
Skylab began falling apart about ten miles above Earth. And in July 1979 Debris from Skylab scattered across the Indian Ocean and western Austrailia.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events