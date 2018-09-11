Becoming Warmer Wednesday With Spotty PM Showers

We get one more cool night tonight but we will be seeing warmer temperatures return to the Valley starting Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be more seasonable the next few days with highs hovering around 90. We do have a small chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday but it's only at 20%.

The rest of the forecast is pretty solid through Sunday with dry weather and plenty of sunshine. What we are tracking is what happens to Florence after landfall. It's not 100% guaranteed that it will continue to move further north towards Maryland. Recent model guidance is showing some signs of a western shift which would bring the remnants closer to the Valley.

We will continue to monitor Florence and track the progress.