Becoming Rainy on Thursday

Clouds are increasing and rain is on the way for our Thursday. Temperatures will still manage to make it to the middle 50s before a cold front sweeps through tonight. A few scattered light showers are possible before lunchtime, but the majority of the light rain comes in through the mid to late afternoon hours and lasts through the evening.

Much colder air will follow the rain and as temperatures drop, a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out. The best chance at seeing a few flakes will be farther north into Lincoln County, Tennessee. That being said, any snow that falls is not likely to accumulate.

For Friday, the colder air means much lower high temperatures. We'll only top out in the lower 40s under clearing skies. Temperatures moderate some for Saturday, but the rain and yet another cold front will be on the way for Saturday into Sunday morning. Expect heavier rain and higher rain totals than what will accompany today's rain. Speaking of which, we are only expecting .10 to .20 of an inch with what comes through today.