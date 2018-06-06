Battle thanks supporters in concession speech

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he had no regrets about his unsuccessful run for governor.

Speaking Tuesday night at the EarlyWorks museum in downtown Huntsville, Battle thanked his supporters and told them he was thankful for all the people he met who want to make Alabama a better state.

Poll numbers showed Battle came in second place to Gov. Kay Ivey on the GOP gubernatorial ticket. Ivey will face Tuscaloosa Democrat Walt Maddox in November's general election.

Battle said he is proud so many of his voters want clean, honest government. And he said despite the loss, he wouldn't change a thing.

"This has been a great experience for me," he said. "We have met great people from across this state everywhere in this state. If I knew a year ago this would be the end result and I knew all the work that we'd put into it, I would still do it because of the chance to meet everyone in this room and every one of the people we have met across this state."

Many of Battle's supporters said they're at least glad he will remain a great mayor for Huntsville.