Barrels of Love food drive kicks off

A food drive has officially kicked off today in Morgan County. The purpose of the food drive is to meet a big need for local food pantries.

Barrels and Boxes of love is Morgan County's annual non-perishable food drive.

On Wednesday, local businesses and community members picked up the barrels and boxes in Decatur.

Over the next two weeks, the businesses' customers and employees will fill the barrels and boxes with items like canned foods, peanut butter, ans granola bars.

Food drive organizers say the food drive restocks several local food pantries whose shelves are bare around this time of the year.

" After the holiday food drives, those supplies are typically gone after the first of the year, so here we early in the early spring, and we want to restock those shelves so they have food to give out throughout the spring months and into the summer," said Joe Holmes, with Decatur Utilities.

Last year, around 65,000 items were collected. This year, organizers are aiming to collect around 75,000 items.

On March 2nd, the donations will be distributed to the local food pantries.

For more information, find Barrels of Love on Facebook.