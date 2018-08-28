Bama depth chart released, Former Priceville Star Lands Starter Job At Troy

The Crimson Tide released its depth chart Monday. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are listed at co-starters at QB. Another position with co-starters is at cornerback, where SaivionSmith and true freshman Patrick Surtain II both got the nod.

Here's a look at the full depth chart.

Offense

RB: Damien Harris, Najee Harris/Josh Jacobs, Brian Robinson

WR: Henry Ruggs III, Derek Kief/Xavian Marks

WR: DeVonta Smith, Tyrell Shavers

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle/Chadarius Townsend

TE: Hale Hentges, Irv Smith Jr./ Kedrick James

TE/HB: Irv Smith Jr., Miller Forristall/Major Tennison

LT: Jonah Williams, Scott Lashley/Chris Owens

LG: Lester Cotton, Josh Casher

C: Ross Pierschbacher, Chris Owens/Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG: Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown

RT: Jedrick Wills, Alex Leatherwood/Richie Petitbon

QB: Tua Tagovailoa/Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones

Defense

NG: Quinnen Williams, Phidarian Mathis

DE: Isaiah Buggs, LaBryan Ray

DE: Raekwon Davis, Johnny Dwight

OLB: Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley/Eyabi Anoma

OLB: Anfernee Jennings, Jamey Mosley/Cameron Latu

MLB: Mack Wilson, Josh McMillan/Markail Benton

MLB: Dylan Moses, Ale Kaho

CB: Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II, Josh Jobe

CB: Saivion Smith/Patrick Surtain II, Jayln Armour-Davis

Star: Shyheim Carter, Kyriq McDonald

S: Xavier McKinney, Shyheim Carter/Jared Mayden

S: Deionte Thompson, Keaton Anderson/Daniel Wright

Special teams

PK/KO: Joseph Bulovas/Austin Jones

P: Skyler DeLong/Mike Bernier

KR: Trevon Diggs/Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs III/Brian Robinson

PR: Trevon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle

Holder: Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones

LS: Thomas Fletcher/Scott Meyer