Bama depth chart released, Former Priceville Star Lands Starter Job At Troy

The Crimson Tide released its depth chart Monday. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are listed at co-starters at QB. Another position with co-starters is at cornerback, where SaivionSmith and true freshman Patrick Surtain II both got the nod.
Here's a look at the full depth chart.
Offense
RB: Damien Harris, Najee Harris/Josh Jacobs, Brian Robinson
WR: Henry Ruggs III, Derek Kief/Xavian Marks
WR: DeVonta Smith, Tyrell Shavers
WR: Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle/Chadarius Townsend
TE: Hale Hentges, Irv Smith Jr./ Kedrick James
TE/HB: Irv Smith Jr., Miller Forristall/Major Tennison
LT: Jonah Williams, Scott Lashley/Chris Owens
LG: Lester Cotton, Josh Casher
C: Ross Pierschbacher, Chris Owens/Emil Ekiyor Jr.
RG: Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown
RT: Jedrick Wills, Alex Leatherwood/Richie Petitbon
QB: Tua Tagovailoa/Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones
Defense
NG: Quinnen Williams, Phidarian Mathis
DE: Isaiah Buggs, LaBryan Ray
DE: Raekwon Davis, Johnny Dwight
OLB: Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley/Eyabi Anoma
OLB: Anfernee Jennings, Jamey Mosley/Cameron Latu
MLB: Mack Wilson, Josh McMillan/Markail Benton
MLB: Dylan Moses, Ale Kaho
CB: Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II, Josh Jobe
CB: Saivion Smith/Patrick Surtain II, Jayln Armour-Davis
Star: Shyheim Carter, Kyriq McDonald
S: Xavier McKinney, Shyheim Carter/Jared Mayden
S: Deionte Thompson, Keaton Anderson/Daniel Wright
Special teams
PK/KO: Joseph Bulovas/Austin Jones
P: Skyler DeLong/Mike Bernier
KR: Trevon Diggs/Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs III/Brian Robinson
PR: Trevon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle
Holder: Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones
LS: Thomas Fletcher/Scott Meyer
