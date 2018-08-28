Clear

Bama depth chart released, Former Priceville Star Lands Starter Job At Troy

WAAY 31's Sports Director Lynden Blake talks about the Alabama depth chart. Also, find out what local athlete got the nod for starting QB this weekend. Plus, a look at one football player who fulfilled his dream Friday.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:00 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Crimson Tide released its depth chart Monday. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are listed at co-starters at QB. Another position with co-starters is at cornerback, where SaivionSmith and true freshman Patrick Surtain II both got the nod.  

Here's a look at the full depth chart.

Offense

RB: Damien Harris, Najee Harris/Josh Jacobs, Brian Robinson

WR: Henry Ruggs III, Derek Kief/Xavian Marks

WR: DeVonta Smith, Tyrell Shavers

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle/Chadarius Townsend

TE: Hale Hentges, Irv Smith Jr./ Kedrick James

TE/HB: Irv Smith Jr., Miller Forristall/Major Tennison

LT: Jonah Williams, Scott Lashley/Chris Owens

LG: Lester Cotton, Josh Casher

C: Ross Pierschbacher, Chris Owens/Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG: Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown

RT: Jedrick Wills, Alex Leatherwood/Richie Petitbon

QB: Tua Tagovailoa/Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones

Defense

NG: Quinnen Williams, Phidarian Mathis

DE: Isaiah Buggs, LaBryan Ray

DE: Raekwon Davis, Johnny Dwight

OLB: Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley/Eyabi Anoma

OLB: Anfernee Jennings, Jamey Mosley/Cameron Latu

MLB: Mack Wilson, Josh McMillan/Markail Benton

MLB: Dylan Moses, Ale Kaho

CB: Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II, Josh Jobe

CB: Saivion Smith/Patrick Surtain II, Jayln Armour-Davis

Star: Shyheim Carter, Kyriq McDonald

S: Xavier McKinney, Shyheim Carter/Jared Mayden

S: Deionte Thompson, Keaton Anderson/Daniel Wright

Special teams

PK/KO: Joseph Bulovas/Austin Jones

P: Skyler DeLong/Mike Bernier

KR: Trevon Diggs/Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs III/Brian Robinson

PR: Trevon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle

Holder: Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones

LS: Thomas Fletcher/Scott Meyer

