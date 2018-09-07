Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bag of bones found in TN are those of a missing man

The bones were found in a small duffel bag near a lake.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 9:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say bones found inside a small duffel bag near a lake in Tennessee are those of a missing man.

Police tell news outlets in a statement that the bag was discovered by Percy Priest Lake on Sunday. Police identified the bones inside Thursday afternoon as remains of 57-year-old Michael Lee Goff Jr.

Police say Goff's mother reported him missing in May. They say a state Wildlife Resource Agency officer had found his bones on a bluff in a wooded area near an apartment complex.

A report from the medical examiner's office had confirmed the bones are Goff's. A forensic anthropologist will determine what caused his death.

Police spokesman Don Aaron has said that homicide and cold case detectives are investigating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events