Bag of bones found in TN are those of a missing man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say bones found inside a small duffel bag near a lake in Tennessee are those of a missing man.
Police tell news outlets in a statement that the bag was discovered by Percy Priest Lake on Sunday. Police identified the bones inside Thursday afternoon as remains of 57-year-old Michael Lee Goff Jr.
Police say Goff's mother reported him missing in May. They say a state Wildlife Resource Agency officer had found his bones on a bluff in a wooded area near an apartment complex.
A report from the medical examiner's office had confirmed the bones are Goff's. A forensic anthropologist will determine what caused his death.
Police spokesman Don Aaron has said that homicide and cold case detectives are investigating.
