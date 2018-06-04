Baby among three injured in Madison crash

Two adults and an infant were transported to Huntsville Hospital after a crash on Zierdt Road and Beadle Lane in Madison.
The wreck occurred just before 8:00 AM.
A representative for HEMSI told WAAY-31 drivers of both cars were cut from the vehicles.
The woman and the infant suffered only minor injuries, while the male driver in the second vehicle suffered more serious injuries.
At this time names are not being released.
