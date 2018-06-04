Clear

Baby among three injured in Madison crash

Both drivers were cut from their vehicles.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 9:33 AM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 9:35 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Two adults and an infant were transported to Huntsville Hospital after a crash on Zierdt Road and Beadle Lane in Madison.

Scroll for more content...

The wreck occurred just before 8:00 AM.

A representative for HEMSI told WAAY-31 drivers of both cars were cut from the vehicles.

The woman and the infant suffered only minor injuries, while the male driver in the second vehicle suffered more serious injuries.

At this time names are not being released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events