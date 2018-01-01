wx_icon Huntsville 59°

Aviation center at Guntersville airport named after pilot who died in December

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 5:00 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The aviation center at Guntersville Municipal Airport has been named after a pilot who died in a plane crash in December. 

Bill Greenhaw worked at the Guntersville airport for years died in a plane crash on his way to visit his son in Florida. 

People at the airport said, they wanted to do something in his honor and decided to name the aviation center after him, because it was where he spent a lot of his time. 

According to friends, Greenhaw was a long-time member and President of the Experimental Aircraft Association and the building was where they held their meetings. 

"I think he really deserved it. He was always there for everybody; and it's turned around and everbody's there for him," said Martha West a friend of Greenhaw. 

