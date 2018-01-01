Autism of Alabama hosts first ever 5k

The Autism Society of Alabama held their first ever 5k called the Funky Run.

Proceeds for the event went directly toward supporting Alabama families impacted by autism.

Events like this allow asa to support nearly 600 families in Alabama.

"When you think about what physical activity does for these special needs individuals, weather they're adults or children, it's just tremendous for everybody," said Craig Osborne.

Craig Osborne's 16-year-old son is on the spectrum and were at the autism society of alabama's funky run today-- craig's dad told me he ended up winning the race which made for an extra special day. He says events like today are so important to kids and families like his own.

"We have kind of grown up with the autism society," Osborne said.

Today -- nearly 75 people came out for the run -- to show their support.

The run encouraged participants to wear retro gear while supporting the cause.

The ASA improves services for these families through education, parent networking and

collaboration and brought together those impacted throughout the entire state.

All the money raised at today's run will be used right here in the Huntsville area.

And for Osborne-- he is thankful for that support.

"It's just nice to see the community involvement with these different organizations," Osborne said.

The group will have another run on Saturday April 14th and the organization is encouraging new families to the area to come out and get involved.