Authorities warn against sharing disturbing social media post

A disturbing post gone viral on social media could get the people re-posting it in hot water.

That applies even to people who are trying to point out how disgusting they find the original post.

Huntsville police tell WAAY 31 what the people who have seen it and are sharing it need to know.

HPD said while people may have good intentions about trying to expose the man -- they are also re-victimizing the victim.

For those that are unfamiliar -- a video of a young girl giving oral sex to an adult man has been going around on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Law enforcement is urging to stop sharing this video as they say this is committing another crime in doing so.

Under alabama 13a-12-191, 192, 200.3, or 200.5 receiving and viewing it is a class c felony, re-disseminating it is a class b felony and the sender has the potential of becoming a registered sex-offender upon conviction.

HPD also added that the well networked law enforcement community pulls multiple resources together to get an offender identified -- and resending that video can be harmful to the case of identifying the offender,

They say that resending the video over and over does not help law enforcement act any faster -- and they can act just as fast without help from the public.

Huntsville police tells us this is being investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.