Authorities searching for escaped inmate

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Authorities in Franklin County are searching for escaped inmate. 

Sheriff Shannon Oliver said, 26-year-old Robert Brown escaped by cutting a hole in the fence. Brown then crawled over the razor wire-topped second fence. 

Brown has been jailed since mid-July, when his probation was revoked in a burglary case. 

Officials said, he was last seen wearing a jumpsuit and orange Crocs and has a crown tattoo on his forehead.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. 

