Authorities searching for escaped inmate

Authorities in Franklin County are searching for escaped inmate.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver said, 26-year-old Robert Brown escaped by cutting a hole in the fence. Brown then crawled over the razor wire-topped second fence.
Brown has been jailed since mid-July, when his probation was revoked in a burglary case.
Officials said, he was last seen wearing a jumpsuit and orange Crocs and has a crown tattoo on his forehead.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
