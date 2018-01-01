Authorities respond to shooting at NSA facility

Scroll for more content...

The agency said in a statement that the incident took place at a vehicle gate. Aerial footage shows a black SUV that appears to have crashed into concrete barriers.

"The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat," the agency said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available.

