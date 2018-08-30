Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole Board issues warrant for parole 5 months too late Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Authorities locate missing child

Authorities said, he was last seen on Wednesday, August 29th wearing a black shirt and blue jeans in Huntsville.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 10:21 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Authorities have found a child after the sent an alert about a missing child. 

Diesel Plaster, 10, was found at 10:26 a.m. this morning. 

Authorities said, he went missing on Wednesday, August 29th. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events