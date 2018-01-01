Authorities investigate mayor affair with ex-security chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee authorities say they're investigating whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry or others violated criminal laws in her affair with her former security detail chief.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine says Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk requested the investigation.

DeVine says some investigation areas include misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct.

Barry said Thursday she will fully cooperate and declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, Barry revealed the affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest, who has recently retired. She apologized and said she will remain in office and seek to restore people's trust in her.

Combined travel expenses between Barry and Forrest exceeded $33,000 from January 2017 to late October 2017. She said the trips were business-related, nothing illegal happened and no policies were violated.

