An inmate escaped while at an assigned job at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Kelvin Scruggs, 23, left the assigned job location in Madison County.

Authorities told WAAY 31, Scruggs was wearing a red toboggan, red t-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes with red trim when he escaped.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of the escapee to please call local law enforcement.