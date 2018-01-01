Clear
Authorities ask for more help finding missing Haleyville woman

Jessica Lee Ann Hamby hasn't been seen since the day after New Year's Day.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 10:23 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 10:23 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

State authorities renewed their call for help finding a missing Haleyville woman who has been missing for more than three months.

Jessica Lee Ann Hamby, 24, was last seen leaving her home Jan. 2. 

Hamby is 5'2" and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities did not release any other details about where she may have gone, but said multiple agencies are investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her location can is asked to contact the Haleyville Police Department at 205-486-5201, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at 256-436-1344 or the 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at 205-921-7403.

