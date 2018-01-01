Austin RB Asa Martin named 2017 'Mr. Football'

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has named a standout Austin High School running back as the state's "Mr. Football."

Austin High School graduate Asa Martin was given the distinction during the ASWA's Player of the Year Awards luncheon. The running back ran for 2,228 yards for the Black Bears in his senior season. Martin graduated in December and was an early enrollee at Auburn University.

Martin led Austin to an undefeated regular season before his team lost a thrilling overtime quarterfinal matchup to eventual 6A champion Pinson Valley.

Martin is the fifth running back to be named "Mr. Football" in Alabama in the award's 36 years. The last running back to receive this honor was Madison Academy's Kerryon Johnson in 2014. Johnson went on to enjoy success at Auburn after he received the award.

This is the first player from the Decatur area to be named "Mr. Football."