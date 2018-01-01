Peach Bowl, Inc. passes $1 billion in cumulative economic impact

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl's 50th Anniversary game between University of Central Florida and Auburn had an economic impact on Atlanta.

The fanbase of both teams helped deliver $49 million to Atlanta's local economy.

Peach Bowl Inc. has eclipsed the $1 billion mark in cumulative economic impact since 1999. These results continue to show that college football remains a significant economic engine for Atlanta and Georgia.

"Every two to three years, our games are combining to deliver National Championship-caliber economic impact results for our community," said Percy Vaughn, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman. "It is especially important when you realize that the city has to bid for and win the rights to host games like the National Championship and they don;t come around that often. The impact that comes from Peach Bowl events is guaranteed every single year."

The following chart shows the weighted average amount spent per person (including taxes) b the non-Georgia based fans who stayed in hotels or bed and breakfasts, out of the 71,109 fans who attended the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl's 50th Anniversary game.