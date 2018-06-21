Auburn extends Butch Thompson through 2024 season

After leading the his team to their first NCAA Super Regional appearance in 19 years, the Auburn Athletics department had an easy task on their hands, keep Butch Thompson around for a long time.

On Thursday night they made that a reality, extending their skipper through the 2024 season.

“Butch is the epitome of an Auburn man,” Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene said. “He cares deeply about the young men in his program and the Auburn community at large. The recent successes of Auburn Baseball over the past few years indicate that Coach Thompson is one of the best skippers in the country, and we’re fortunate to have him. I’m excited to lock arms with Butch as he continues to build a program that galvanizes the Auburn fan base and captures national acclaim.”

Since being hired in 2015, Thomopson has posted 103 wins in three seasons, leading the team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances (2017-18) for the first time in 15 years.

“Auburn is a special place for my family and me,” Thompson said. “I’m very fortunate to have a great group of young men to lead, a tremendous staff and a great fan base and community that support our program. I’m proud of the accomplishments we have made on and off the field, yet there is still much work to be done. I’m appreciative and thankful for the commitment and support from Dr. Steven Leath and Allen Greene and blessed to have the opportunity to lead the Auburn baseball program every day.”

He's also done a great job of developing players along the way. After going undrafted coming out of high school, Thompson helped develop Casey Mize into the MLB's top draft pick in 2018. On top of that, he's had 17 players drafted since arriving at Auburn.

Thompson also pushes the importance of his players hitting the books, under his direction Auburn has had 37 players named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and over 30 players have also received their degrees.