Auburn enters regional looking to right last year's wrong

A missed opportunity will really stick with you.

Scroll for more content...

Last year, the Auburn Tigers were one out away from advancing to the team's first Super Regional since 1999. Tied at seven, with two outs in the 10th inning, a walk-off-hit-by-pitch gave Florida State the 8-7 win and forced a second game between the two teams, which Auburn then lost 6-0 resulting in their elimination from the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

"There's going to be a new focus for us this year and I think we kind of realized last year that you literally have to be focused for every pitch because one pitch can end it for you, like it did last year," said Auburn pitcher, Casey Mize. "So there's going to be just a different feel to us and I think that's going to help us."

Mize isn't alone in that feeling. His skipper seems to think that the sting of last year's loss will pay dividends for the Tigers as they try to right that wrong and make a run in this year's tournament.

"I think that (experience) could be the difference for us," coach Butch Thompson said. "I think that's the biggest point of having eight seniors on your ballclub that have been right there, within a pitch (of a Super Regional), and now they get to go somewhere else and try to do this again. I think that could wind up being the difference in this tournament is having a group of guys that have been there before and done that, because you can lead all you want to; that leadership within, once they get in the middle of it -- in the hotel, on the field -- I hope that makes a difference this week."

The first team to feel the brunt of all that pent up frustration is Northeastern, the Colonial Athletic Association runner-up, who faces Auburn in the Raleigh Regional opener on Friday afternoon at 1:00 CT.