Clear

Auburn forces Super Regional Game 3 with walk off hit

Auburn beat Florida 3-2 to force a game 3 at the Ganesville Super Regional.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: MaryLee Adams

The Auburn Tigers are one step closer to a trip to Omaha as they forced a game 3 Sunday against the Florida Gators. 

Scroll for more content...

The Gators are hosting the Tigers for the Ganesville Super Regional, the winner of the series will play in the College World Series Tournament. 

Saturday, the tigers won with a walk off RBI single by Luke Jarvis in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 3-2. 

The two will play again Monday night at 7pm, winner heads to Omaha.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events