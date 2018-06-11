Auburn forces Super Regional Game 3 with walk off hit

The Auburn Tigers are one step closer to a trip to Omaha as they forced a game 3 Sunday against the Florida Gators.

The Gators are hosting the Tigers for the Ganesville Super Regional, the winner of the series will play in the College World Series Tournament.

Saturday, the tigers won with a walk off RBI single by Luke Jarvis in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 3-2.

The two will play again Monday night at 7pm, winner heads to Omaha.