Auburn, Alabama set for Capital City Classic

As Auburn and Alabama prepare for the 10th annual Max Capital City Classic at the Montgomery Biscuit's Riverwalk Stadium, the two teams need wins to break some recent skids. Over the last 14 games the two teams have gone a combined 4-10 since diving into SEC play so maybe a rivalry matchup is the shot in the arm the two teams need to get back on track.

Scroll for more content...

Projected Starters

• Auburn, Fr. LHP Jack Owen (0-1, 6.10) vs. Alabama, Jr. RHP Mason Duke (2-0, 0.00)



What to know about the Tigers

• Auburn recorded its 20th win in just its 24th game of the season, marking the fewest games needed to get to 20 wins since doing so in 22 games in 1999.

• Last weekend’s series at Kentucky marked Auburn’s second straight against a top-10 opponent. Four of the Tigers’ five road trips in conference play come against current top-10 teams.

• Jack Owen makes his second straight midweek start for the Tigers. Outside of his fourth inning at Georgia Tech last week, Owen had allowed two runs in his first 10.0 innings pitched.

• Will Holland is 8-of-22 (.364) with seven RBI during his current six-game hitting streak. Holland has recorded an RBI in four straight games and seven of the last nine games.

• Luke Jarvis has recorded a hit in seven of the last eight games and has gone 11-of-29 (.379) over that stretch. Jarvis also recorded a hit in 16 of the last 19 games.

• Auburn is 8-0 when scoring in the first inning this season, 14-0 when scoring five or more runs and 15-0 when out-hitting an opponent.

• Auburn has totaled 195 runs through 25 games, marking the most runs to this point in a season since 2010. The Tigers rank fourth in the SEC and 11th in the country in runs. The team’s 7.8 runs per game are also good for fourth in the league and 13th in the NCAA.



What to know about the Crimson Tide

• Alabama enters the week with a 16-9 overall record and a 1-5 mark in conference play. The Crimson Tide lost two of three games against Georgia to open conference play before getting swept at Tennessee last weekend.

• Offensively, Alabama is hitting .292 as a team and is led by Chandler Avant, who has turned in a .365 average this season. Avant also leads the team with 27 RBI, while Chandler Taylor has been the top power guy with nine home runs, which ranks tied for fifth in the conference.

• On the mound, starting pitcher Mason Duke will make his third start and eighth appearance of the season. Duke hasn’t allowed an earned run in 15.2 innings of work. He has struck out 18 and walked three.

Series History vs. Alabama

• Auburn has won eight of the nine Capital City Classic matchups in Montgomery, including three straight. However, Alabama holds a 161-128 advantage in the in-state rivalry that dates back to 1896.