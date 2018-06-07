Auburn, Alabama and local MLB Draft recap

Auburn righty Casey Mize got the 2018 MLB Draft rolling on Wednesday night after he was selected first overall by the Detroit Tigers and in the following rounds a handful of Auburn and Alabama players and signees heard their names called as well.

Thank you @tigers for making my dream come true last night. pic.twitter.com/NZfXolGUqv — Casey Mize (@caseymize04) June 5, 2018

Auburn's drafted players:

Round 1, pick 1 (DET) - Casey Mize, junior RHPRound 11, pick 335 (MIL) - Davis Daniel, redshirt sophomore RHPRound 13, pick 382 (ATL) - Brendan Venter, redshirt junior 1BRound 14, pick 410 (NYM) - Andrew Mitchell, redshirt senior LHPRound 15, pick 443 (OAK) - Calvin Coker, senior RHPRound 25, pick 747 (MIA) - Luke Jarvis, redshirt junior 2BRound 26, pick 776 (TOR) - Brett Wright, redshirt junior C

Auburn's drafted signees:

Round 4, pick 106 (SF) - Blake Rivera, RHP

Round 20, pick 610 (BOS) - Kason Howell, OF

Round 30, pick 909 (AZ) - Devin Warner, IF

Round 30, pick 910 (BOS) - Ryan Bliss, IF

Round 38, pick 1,140 (TB) - Garrett Wade, LHP (Hartselle HS)

Alabama's drafted players:

Round 9, pick 267 (MIA) - Jake Walters, senior RHP

Round 10, pick 312 (HOU) - Chandler Taylor, junior OF

Round 18, pick 533 (OAK) - Cobie Vance, junior SS

Round 20, pick 586 (SF) - Jett Manning, junior SS

Round 30, pick 890 (NYM) - Chandler Avant, senior 2B

Alabama's drafted signees:

Round 6, pick 166 (SF) - P.J. Hilson, OF

Round 15, pick 463 (CLE) - Bryan Lavastida, INF

Round 18, Pick 531 (SD) - Dylan Smith, RHP

Round 23, pick 684 (PIT) - Tyler Miller, SS

Round 33, pick 998 (CHI) - Tyler Ras, RHP

Round 36, pick 1,071 (SD) - Will Freeman, RHP

Round 40, pick 1,206 (COR) - Brett Auerbach, C

Along with the afore mentioned Auburn and Alabama players and signees, a pair of North Alabama high schoolers were drafted on day three.

Local players drafted:

Round 30, pick 895 (BAL) - Tyler Joyner, senior RHP (North Alabama)

Round 38, pick 1,125 (DET) - Cole Henry, RHP (Florence HS)

Joyner, a Native of East Brewton, Alabama, is a two-time Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Year and finished the 2018 season with an 8-5 record, posting a 3.15 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 105.2 innings of work.

Henry, an LSU signee, was ranked the No. 137 prospect by MLB.com follwoing a 5-3 record last season, with a 1.77 ERA, 84 strikeouts and 11 walks in 51 1/3 innings of work. "Right now we're thinking I'm probably going to go ahead and go to LSU," Henry told the Times Daily on June 3rd but he has yet to publicly announce his plans since being drafted on Wednesday.

Ready to be on the Plains in a few weeks! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/sOWwcZSr7R — Garrett Wade (@11Garrettwade) June 6, 2018

Wade, who was just named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, announced on Twitter that he plans on playing for Auburn rather than signing with the Rays. He was rated the No. 100 prospect by MLB.com following a 7-2 senior campaign in which he posted a 0.90 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 20 walks and 18 hits allowed in 54 2/3 innings.