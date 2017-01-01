Auburn Star Running Back & Local Player to Declare for Draft

Auburn Tigers star running back Kerryon Johnson says he will forgo his senior year at the university and decalre for the NFL draft.

Johnson is a local player. He graduated from Madison Academy and is a Junior at Auburn.

He made the announcement earlier Tuesday on twitter saying quote "There aren't enough words to express how grateful I am of the opportunity Auburn has given me. This is truly an amazing school with an amazing fan base. With that being said, I have decided to enter the NFL draft. Thank you all for the endless support that has not always been deserved. I love Auburn and the Auburn family. War Eagle!"

In 2017 alone, Johnson had nearly 1,400 yards rushing, going for nearly 200 yards catching the ball. The powerhouse running back helped the Tigers with a 26-14 win in the Iron Bowl against in-state rival Alabama.